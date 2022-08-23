Morecambe CC's Meyler Cup win was a team effort

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They saw off Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division leaders Fleetwood by nine runs in the final, played at Thornton Cleveleys.

Fleetwood had been seeking the second part of a possible treble but looked down and out when they fell to 86-7 chasing Morecambe’s 171-9.

A lower order recovery took them to within 10 runs of victory with five balls left before Morecambe claimed the last wicket to bowl them out for 162.

Morecambe's Stefan Dixon starred with the bat on Sunday Picture: Tony North

The captain said: “Fleetwood are a good all-round side but we deserved it.

“The game ebbed and flowed and we lost wickets before Stefan (Dixon) played an unbelievable innings (43): he’s never done that in his life!

“The way we bowled and fielded was exceptional and shows, if we put it all together on one day, we are a match for anyone.

“I was quite calm in the closing stages. I think the bowlers at the end were a bit more nervous but they bowled really well.”

Cup victory was the ideal way to follow up Saturday’s league loss against Torrisholme.

The 37-run defeat keeps them fourth in the table, eight points behind second-placed Eccleston with four matches left.

Next up is a repeat of last weekend’s final with Fleetwood knowing a win could see them promoted and as champions.

“They will be gunning for us,” Briggs added.

“They can get promoted but, at the same time, it gives us even more motivation.