Morecambe CC skipper looks forward to a big weekend in league and cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday is derby day in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight as they travel to Torrisholme in search of a victory to keep up the pressure on promotion rivals Great Eccleston and Eccleston.

Twenty-four hours later, they travel to Thornton Cleveleys to face Palace Shield leaders Fleetwood in the final of this year’s Meyler Cup.

Torrisholme sit seventh in the table after four wins and only one defeat in their last six outings: a run which has lifted them well clear of the relegation spots.

Alex Briggs leads Morecambe CC into a big weekend Picture: Tony North

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briggs said: “I’m really looking forward to this weekend.

“Torrisholme away in the league will be the first time we’ve done that and that will be something the lads are looking forward to.

“They are in good form and they are a decent side but we will be going there with a bit of confidence ourselves.”

Sunday then brings a meeting of the two teams relegated from the Northern Premier Cricket League last year.

With 15 wins from 17 this season, it’s a case of when – rather than if – Fleetwood win promotion from the Palace Shield.

Promotion is also Morecambe’s aim but the captain isn’t turning up his nose at the prospect of putting a trophy in the cabinet.

“Going back to the Northern League is still the aim but, if it wasn’t to be but we still won a cup final, it wouldn’t be the worst season,” Briggs said.