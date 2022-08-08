Morecambe CC bowl over Penwortham for comfortable victory

Alex Briggs’ players ensured they collected a dozen points at Woodhill Lane after dismissing their visitors for 93 and then replying with 96-3.

Penwortham had won the toss and chosen to bat first, a decision which backfired as the Morecambe attack quickly set to work.

Lloyd Smith removed Ian Walmsley Jnr (0) and Charlie Parker (0), either side of Stefan Dixon dismissing Sam Ryding (0) as the visitors were reduced to 22-3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Burton (right) impressed with the ball this time as Morecambe claimed victory Picture: Tony North

Muhammad Ilyas and Kane Donaghy sought to rebuild the innings, adding 23 before Morecambe’s bowlers left them in disarray.

Donaghy (4) and Robbie Sumner (0) were dismissed by Shane Burton before Ilyas (33) was out to Lloyd Smith.

All three wickets fell without a run scored as Penwortham’s score of 45-3 quickly became 45-6.

Nathan Patel and Neil Patel put on 17 before Burton sent back the latter for six, followed a run later by Ryan Roberts (1), dismissed by Dixon.

It was Dixon who ended the Penwortham innings, picking up the wickets of Ashley Billington (16) and Matthew Finnerty (6).

It left Nathan Patel 16 not out as Dixon took 4-44, Burton 3-9 and Lloyd Smith 3-26.

Morecambe didn’t enjoy the best of starts to their innings, slipping to 9-2 with Lewis Smith (6) and Luke Pearson (2) the men to go.

Briggs and Michael Bland then got Morecambe back on track, putting on 49 for the third wicket.

That partnership ended when Bland was out for 18 but Briggs and Ashton Ward steered them home without further loss, adding an unbroken 38.

Briggs hit eight fours in finishing 41 not out, while Ward struck four boundaries as he made 20 not out from as many deliveries.

Victory sees Morecambe fourth in the table, six points behind Great Eccleston who occupy the second promotion spot back to the Northern Premier Cricket League.