Morecambe CC's perfect weekend in league and cup

Alex Briggs’ players climbed back into the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield promotion places on Saturday before reaching the final of the Meyler Cup 24 hours later.

Having beaten Torrisholme by three runs in Friday’s T20 meeting, Saturday saw Morecambe meet Great Eccleston in a match featuring the Shield’s third and second-placed teams respectively.

A dominant display saw Morecambe emerge victorious by 106 runs at Woodhill Lane, where they had the better of proceedings with bat and ball.

Fazian Ghumman top-scored in Morecambe's Meyler Cup semi-final win on Sunday Picture: Tony North

After choosing to bat first, Morecambe compiled 206-9 with openers Lewis Smith (32) and Luke Pearson (39) laying the platform.

It was Briggs who top-scored with 57 before falling to Phil Booth, who led the Great Eccleston bowling with figures of 3-55.

In reply, Great Eccleston were shot out for 100 with Will Thistlethwaite’s 57 very much a lone hand.

Lloyd Smith and Stefan Dixon starred with the ball for Morecambe, taking 4-24 and 4-41 respectively in giving them a dozen points.

Victory lifted Morecambe back into the top two, seven points clear of Great Eccleston, ahead of Saturday’s home match with Eccleston (1pm).

Then, on Sunday, Morecambe secured their place in the Meyler Cup final against Fleetwood after a one-sided meeting with Mawdesley.

The Palace Shield Division 1A leaders were no match for Briggs’ players, who won by 151 runs.

Morecambe had been asked to bat first at Rectory Field, where they reached 208-9 at the end of their 40 overs.

Fazian Ghumman led the way this time around, hitting 64, while Briggs contributed 29 before both were out to Lee Berrie.

He also accounted for Shane Burton (18) in leading the hosts’ attack with figures of 3-30.

However, the Mawdesley reply saw them all out for 57 as only Jon Stone (15) and Daniel Unsworth (11) reached double figures.

Dixon again impressed with the ball, finishing with 4-14 from his eight overs.

With Fleetwood seeing off Eccleston in their semi-final, it means the Palace Shield’s top two meet in the final on August 21.