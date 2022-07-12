Morecambe CC skipper relishing weekend triple-header

A packed programme starts on Friday night when local bragging rights are on the line at Torrisholme in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield T20 Division One North.

The following day then sees Morecambe host Great Eccleston as third play second in the Palace Shield top flight.

Completing the hat-trick is Sunday’s Meyler Cup semi-final against Mawdesley CC with the winners meeting either Eccleston or Fleetwood in the final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe CC captain Alex Briggs Picture: Tony North

“It’s a brutal weekend but it’s something I’m really looking forward to,” the captain said.

“The T20 might be a bit of a dead rubber in that we can’t qualify but I don’t want to lose to Torrisholme!

“There’s a massive amount on the game in terms of it being a derby but I’m looking forward to it.

“They put on a really good night a couple of years ago, just after Covid, when we played a T20 there and I’m hoping for something similar on Friday.”

If Torrisholme is the starter, Saturday’s visit of Great Eccleston is the main course with both teams looking to give their promotion hopes a boost.

Fleetwood are the runaway leaders, sitting 34 points ahead of Great Eccleston with 10 matches remaining.

They are three points ahead of Morecambe, who would have been level but for having the same number of points deducted earlier in the season.

Briggs added: “Saturday is massive, it’s the biggest game of the season so far.

“I keep saying it to the lads but it really is the case when they are in second but, if we win, then it’s in our hands for the rest of the season.”

The weekend then closes with Sunday’s match against a Mawdesley team topping Division 1A in the Palace Shield.

There won’t be any complacency from Morecambe as they look to book their place in the final on August 21.

“I’ve never played against them, so they’re a new team in that respect,” Briggs said.

“I hear they’ve got a couple of decent bowlers up top but I haven’t got a clue about their team.