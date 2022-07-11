Morecambe CC keep up the pressure in promotion bid

Alex Briggs’ players posted a 130-run win when they travelled to West Cliff for Saturday’s game against Preston.

The foundation for victory was laid by the Morecambe batters after they opted to bat first and racked up 274-6 from 45 overs.

Openers Lewis Smith and Luke Pearson set the tone with a first-wicket partnership worth 134.

Morecambe CC batter Lewis Smith struck 136 against Preston on Saturday Picture: Tony North

That ended when Pearson became the first of Imran Patel’s three wickets after reaching 60.

Andrew Creech (1) fell to Navazish Ali before Lewis Smith and Briggs added 33 for the third wicket.

Briggs was next to go, falling to Imran Patel for 10, who also accounted for Shane Burton (6) either side of Imran Mehmood picking up the wicket of Irfan Qayyum (4).

Those dismissals meant Morecambe had slipped from 176-2 to 191-5 but Lewis Smith and Reuben Orr settled matters back down again.

A partnership of 64 ended when Lewis Smith fell to Mehmood for a knock of 136 from only 116 balls.

Orr finished 17 not out, as did Ashton Ward – from only six deliveries – as Imran Patel took 3-40, Mehmood 2-61 and Ali 1-70.

Preston were never really in the hunt in reply as they fell to 18-3 before eventually being dismissed for 144.

Lloyd Smith struck twice, removing Ali (4) and Mehmood (5), while Qayyum sent back Harish Humsa (0).

Suhel Patel (14) became Lloyd Smith’s third wicket to make the score 52-4 before the middle order staged a recovery of sorts.

Imran Patel and Sajid Patel added 59 for the fifth wicket before the latter was out to Burton for 34.

Stefan Dixon then accounted for Farhan Mohammed (1) and Imran Patel (34), while Burton saw off Mohsin Patel (0).

That left Preston having gone from 111-4 to 112-8, only to add 31 for the ninth wicket.

Burton ended that partnership, dismissing Imran Pariejwala (9), before Dixon secured victory with the wicket of Harun Hendi (23).

He ended with figures of 3-54 as Burton took 3-22, Lloyd Smith 3-33 and Qayyum 1-20.