Morecambe CC captain's mixed feelings after Euxton double-header

The two teams met each other in league and cup, Euxton winning the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield meeting on Saturday and Morecambe claiming Meyler Cup victory 24 hours later.

League defeat dropped Morecambe to third in the table, Great Eccleston leapfrogging them as leaders Fleetwood disappear into the distance.

Ten wins from 10 have left them 36 points clear of Great Eccleston, who are only eight points ahead of eighth-placed Eccleston approaching the midway point of the season.

Morecambe CC skipper Alex Briggs Picture: Tony North

Morecambe face second-bottom Barrow this weekend as they look to start putting together a consistent run of victories in their bid for a return to the Northern Premier Cricket League.

“I would have preferred the results to be the other way around,” Briggs said of Morecambe’s matches with Euxton.

“We should have won on Saturday to be honest but got on the wrong side of a couple of (umpiring) decisions in the first and second innings.

“That was frustrating but it is what it is. We picked up four points but, although we dropped to third place, I’m not getting too caught up in it: we will finish where we finish.

“Barrow have been on a bit of a bad run but we know what they are like and I’ve got no doubts that they will come good.

“I just hope that’s not against us as we have to put a run of results together.

“If we win on Saturday then that’s seven wins and four defeats from the first 11 games, which isn’t the worst start we could have had.”

While there was disappointment in the Morecambe camp at league defeat, they did move one step nearer to possible silverware on Sunday.

Victory over Euxton at Woodhill Lane moved them into the last four of the Meyler Cup, where they face Mawdesley.

The winners of that then face either Fleetwood or Eccleston in the final.

Briggs added: “They (Mawdeseley) are a Palace Shield Division 1A side, so they aren’t the worst team.