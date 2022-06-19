Morecambe CC's dynamic duo rout strugglers

Having lost their top-of-the-table match with Fleetwood, Alex Briggs’ players posted a 108-run defeat of bottom club Croston at Woodhill Lane.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Morecambe were all out for 186 at the close of their 45 overs.

They hadn’t started well, losing Gareth Pedder (0) and Lewis Smith (21) in falling to 26-2, before the dismissals of Luke Pearson (18) and Andrew Creech (6) left them 68-4.

Morecambe's overseas amateur Shane Burton impressed with bat and ball on Saturday Picture: Tony North

Briggs and overseas amateur Shane Burton led the Morecambe recovery, adding 56 for the fifth wicket.

That ended when the captain was out for 50 but Burton and Irfan Qayyum took the score to 162-5.

However, Burton’s dismissal for 42 began a mini-collapse as three wickets fell for six runs.

Reuben Orr (0) was out first ball before Qayyum was out for 23 to leave Morecambe 168-8.

Stefan Dixon and Ashton Ward added a brisk 18 but the latter fell for nine and Lloyd Smith (0) was run out first ball to conclude the innings.

It left Dixon eight not out as Jake Parsons led the Croston attack with 3-59.

Croston’s reply was the proverbial innings of two halves as they progressed to 53-2, only to lose the last eight wickets for 25 runs in collapsing to 78 all out.

Qayyum had picked up the wickets of Max Harper (5) and Ian Dickinson (0) as Morecambe reduced Croston to 19-2.

Hakeem Perryman dominated a third-wicket stand of 34 with Adam Sexton (7), whose departure to Qayyum kickstarted the Croston collapse.

Burton got in on the act, the Kiwi dismissing Perryman (34), Parsons (2), Conrad Kearton (1) and Joseph Barker (2) to make the score 61-7.

Croston’s eighth wicket added 17 before Qayyum saw off Liam Gaskell (6) and Emlyn King-Everton (0), either side of Burton dismissing Miller Childs (12) to ensure victory.

It also meant Qayyum ended with 5-27 and Burton 5-17 as Morecambe took 12 points.

Victory, Morecambe’s sixth in nine, keeps them level on points with third-placed Penwortham ahead of this weekend’s double-header against Euxton.