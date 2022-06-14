Morecambe CC captain hopes home advantage pays off this weekend

Morecambe go into the game after losing last weekend’s top-of-the-table encounter at Fleetwood, who maintained their perfect start to the season as a result.

The 55-run loss kept Morecambe second in the table, level on points with Penwortham, with the division’s bottom club next up at Woodhill Lane (1pm).

Croston have only won twice in their first eight matches this season and, with Morecambe seeking an immediate return to the Northern Premier Cricket League, it looks a no-win scenario for Briggs’ men.

It’s a game they’re expected to win and defeat to the bottom club would be something of a shock – even if Croston were within a boundary of defeating Torrisholme in their last match.

“I was talking to James Eccles at Torrisholme on Sunday and he said it was a bit of a nailbiter!” Briggs said.

“At the same time, I don’t care who we play: if we play at home then I fancy us no matter what.

“It probably isn’t the ideal situation with Croston being where they are but I know they have got a lad called Hakeem Perryman.

“I played with, and was coached by, his dad so it will be interesting to see how he’s progressed.

“Fleetwood was disappointing because we didn’t play horrendously – but we didn’t cover ourselves in glory either.