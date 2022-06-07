Morecambe CC skipper relishes top-two battle at Fleetwood CC

Last year’s relegated sides from the Northern Premier Cricket League go head to head after good starts to the new season.

That sees them top of the table, 22 points clear of Briggs’ players, with Fleetwood’s bowlers having been the architects of their fine start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe CC skipper Alex Briggs led them to victory against Torrisholme Picture: Tony North

The 143 scored by Eccleston on day one is the highest total conceded by Fleetwood, who have also bowled out four teams for fewer than 100.

Nevertheless, Briggs remains bullish about Morecambe’s prospects at the early leaders.

He said: “If we can’t get up for this game, then I don’t know when we can do.

“I think it will be a good game because they have had a really good start – but I don’t think they are world beaters by any stretch of the imagination.

“They haven’t really been put under pressure but I think they have got a really good bowling unit.

“Their overseas amateur, Zac Corcoran, is the top wicket taker in the league (34) but, if we put them under pressure, they will be searching for bowling at the other end.”

Inevitably perhaps, Morecambe face the league’s in-form bowling attack at a time when their batters have struggled to fire.

After making 230-4 and 173-7 in their first two league matches, they have only passed 150 twice in the next five games.

The Woodhill Lane bowlers have been keeping them in matches, defending 128 to beat Torrisholme by 12 runs last weekend

“It was a good win on Saturday but we did our best to chuck it away,” Briggs acknowledged.

“When we do fire, we should get some big scores and roll teams over but, at the minute, it’s a bit frustrating.

“At the same time, credit to Torrisholme because they bowled really well but there were still some poor shots and we lost wickets in clusters.