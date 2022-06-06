Morecambe CC bowlers ensure victory over Torrisholme

They made it five wins from seven so far this season with a 12-run victory in a low-scoring match at Woodhill Lane.

It was Morecambe’s attack who ensured they got over the line, dismissing their visitors for 116 after being bowled out for 128 batting first.

Having been given first use of the wicket, Morecambe were reduced to 40-3 with Irfan Qayyum (2), Shane Burton (4) and Lewis Smith (0) the men out.

Luke Pearson top-scored for Morecambe with 40 Picture: Tony North

Luke Pearson and skipper Alex Briggs then added 28 before the former was next to go, falling for 40.

Briggs and Gareth Pedder took the score to 90-4, only for Torrisholme’s James Eccles to trigger a collapse.

Having previously sent back Smith, he then accounted for Briggs (28), Pedder (14), Stefan Dixon (2) and Reuben Orr (8) to leave Morecambe 106-8.

Lloyd Smith (4) was out 12 runs later before the Morecambe innings ended when Ashton Ward was run out for a quickfire 20.

Eccles led the Torrisholme attack with figures of 5-42, while Matthew Cline picked up 2-28, Charlie Parkinson 1-25 and Jack Heap 1-29.

Morecambe then had a dream start in the field as Qayyum dismissed Saeed Bariwala (0) first ball.

Smith sent back Jack Batty (13) and Freddie Whatmuff (6), and when Qayyum struck again to dismiss Dan Woods (20), it left Torrisholme 44-4.

It soon became 53-5 with Smith again doing the damage, picking up the wicket of Parkinson (1).

Torrisholme were still in the game with a number of double-figure partnerships, though Morecambe took wickets at regular intervals.

Dixon set to work on the lower order, accounting for Bryson Little (9), Cline (6) and Heap (2) to make the score 97-8.

Pedder then trapped Eccles (4) to leave Torrisholme 108-9 before James Cookson, who had led the reply with 42, was last man out to Dixon.

That gave him figures of 4-34, Smith 3-26, Qayyum 2-32 and Pedder 1-6.

Victory sets up Morecambe nicely for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at leaders Fleetwood, who have won all seven matches to date.