Morecambe CC skipper looks forward to Torrisholme test

The two teams go head to head at Woodhill Lane (1pm) on the back of contrasting league fortunes last weekend.

Torrisholme picked up their third win of the season after their bowlers dismissed Thornton Cleveleys for only 57, chasing 124 for victory.

Morecambe CC captain Alex Briggs Picture: Tony North

Though Briggs’ players are second in the table after six games, they are now 22 points behind leaders Fleetwood who have had a 100 per cent start.

That gap cannot increase too much if Morecambe are to have any aspirations of lifting the title – but the captain isn’t looking beyond this weekend’s opposition.

“I think they had a really good result against Thornton Cleveleys,” Briggs said.

“They will be really buzzing about that result and I think it will be a really good game this weekend.

“I’d like to think we will be in a good position but I think they will have as strong a side out as they can have.

“We know that, although we’ve got Fleetwood in two weeks, we don’t want to give them an even bigger head start than the one they already have.”

As well as looking for a victory, Morecambe also go into the game seeking a better performance with the bat than of late.

They were all out for 107 at Kirkham and Wesham on Saturday before surpassing BAC/EE Preston’s 84 all out with only one wicket left in Sunday’s Meyler Cup meeting.

Little wonder then the captain wants to see an immediate improvement.

“It was a very frustrating weekend to put it mildly,” Briggs said.

“We bowled really well on Saturday and kept Kirkham to a total we felt was chaseable but we had an indifferent start (to the reply), an alright middle and a catastrophic end.

“It wasn’t good enough but, at the same time, I feel Kirkham will finish mid-table because they weren’t a bad side at all.