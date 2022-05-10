Morecambe CC skipper ensures team-mates remain grounded

The Woodhill Lane club have claimed maximum points in winning their first three Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division matches.

They can make it four from four against Thornton Cleveleys at the weekend but last season’s Northern Premier Cricket League campaign should ensure no early complacency.

Morecambe were well placed in the top four at the midway point but failed to win for the remainder of the season and were relegated on the final day.

Morecambe CC captain Alex Briggs Picture: Tony North

With that in mind, while delighted at the way his new-look squad has started, Briggs won’t take anything for granted.

He said: “I’m pretty pleased with our start, to say the least.

“At the same time though, it’s a nice start but it’s only a start and there’s plenty to work at.

“What happened last year puts everything into perspective but the lads are enjoying it and I couldn’t be happier with how things have gone so far.”

Last Saturday’s three-wicket win at Eccleston preserved Morecambe’s 100 per cent start in the league.

Three games in and they have 36 points, one more than Barrow and Fleetwood who sit second and third respectively.

Those two teams meet each other on Saturday when Morecambe entertain fifth-placed Thornton Cleveleys, who lost by five wickets against Penwortham last time out.

Though it remains early in the season, Briggs acknowledged another win on Saturday could lay down an early marker to the chasing pack.

“This is a big game for us,” he added.

“We’ve never played them before and they look like they are quite a good side, though they had a bad result on Saturday.

“We’ll back ourselves regardless and four wins from four would be a great start.

“You’ve also got Barrow and Fleetwood playing each other so, if we do win, we could create a little bit of a gap to one of those teams who look like being promotion challengers.