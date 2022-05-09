Morecambe CC maintain their perfect start to the league season

Alex Briggs’ players took maximum points for the third time in 2022 after posting a three-wicket defeat of Eccleston in their Premier Division meeting.

After winning the toss and choosing to field first at Doctors Lane, Morecambe struck quickly in reducing their hosts to 19-2.

Lloyd Smith was first to strike, dismissing Adam Norris (1), before Thomas Wilkinson (10) fell to Gareth Pedder.

Shane Burton took two wickets and scored 21 in Morecambe's victory at Eccleston Picture: Tony North

Eccleston rallied, Matthew Ashcroft and David Hewson adding 37 before Shane Burton struck twice in three deliveries.

Hewson (11) was first to go, followed by Reece Thomas (0), which left Eccleston 56-4.

Stefan Dixon then dismissed home captain Michael Atkinson (11) before Jake Smith picked up the key wicket of Ashcroft for 52.

That saw Eccleston 110-6 before Dixon ran through the hosts’ lower order.

Alex Brooks (5), Cameron Smith (5) and Iain Bradley (3) had all been dismissed before Jordan Bentham was last man out for a brisk 35.

That enabled Eccleston to reach 147 all out, Dixon taking 5-41 with Burton claiming 2-27, Pedder 1-20, Lloyd Smith 1-23 and Jake Smith 1-36.

Morecambe’s reply did not start in promising fashion as they lost early wickets as well.

Gurdeep Farma (4), in-form Lewis Smith (15) and Luke Pearson (6) were all trapped by Thomas as they were reduced to 33-3.

Wilkinson then picked up the wicket of Burton (21), leaving Morecambe 57-4 before Pedder and skipper Briggs posted a half-century stand.

That ended when Pedder (28) became Thomas’ fourth wicket of the afternoon with Morecambe now 107-5.

It quickly became 108-6 as Briggs (25) was bowled by Wilkinson, only for Dixon and Reuben Orr to take up the challenge.

They added 39 before Orr was dismissed by Cameron Smith for 26, leaving the scores level.

Dixon then finished 16 not out as Morecambe posted 151-7 despite Thomas’ 4-51, Wilkinson’s 2-43 and Cameron Smith’s 1-24.

Victory leaves Morecambe top of the pile on 36 points, one ahead of Barrow and third-placed Fleetwood who meet each other this weekend.