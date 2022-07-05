Morecambe CC captain looks for an end to up-and-down results

They are only three points behind second-placed Great Eccleston, who are a further 35 adrift of runaway leaders Fleetwood.

Having won their first three matches of the season, Morecambe have had alternate losses and victories in the following eight games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe CC captain Alex Briggs Picture: Tony North

“It’s something we definitely need to address,” Briggs acknowledged.

“I can’t get too frustrated because, within that run, we’ve had tough games against Fleetwood and Euxton and there have been times where we’ve had some half-decent performances as well as some iffy ones.

“We are still within touching distance of where we want to be. We probably could have had eight wins and three defeats but, seven and four, I’ll take it.”

The second half of the season begins this weekend with a trip to Preston.

It’s the reverse meeting of the opening day back in April, when Morecambe claimed an 86-run victory at Woodhill Lane.

Preston sit seventh in the table, only 14 points behind Morecambe after six wins and five defeats this season.

“It will be interesting to see what they are like,” Briggs said.

“You’re never quite sure what it’s going to be like when you play Preston but we had a professional performance last week.