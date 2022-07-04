Morecambe CC keep up the pressure in the Palace Shield with Barrow victory

They made it seven wins from 11 with a comfortable 79-run defeat of second-bottom Barrow at Woodhill Lane on Saturday.

Having been asked to bat first by their visitors, Morecambe responded by compiling 203-6 at the conclusion of their 45 overs.

The foundation was laid by openers Lewis Smith and Luke Pearson, who added 72 for the first wicket.

Morecambe's Luke Pearson top-scored with 65 against Barrow on Saturday Picture: Tony North

They were finally separated when Lewis Smith was out to Greg Reynolds for 27.

Pearson and Gareth Pedder took the score into three figures, putting on 38 when the former’s stay was ended on 65 as he was dismissed by Glenn Kermode.

Gary Collins then got in on the act by sending back skipper Alex Briggs (11) and overseas amateur Shane Burton (5) as 133-2 turned into 142-4.

Orr joined Gareth Pedder and they contributed a second half-century stand with a partnership of 58.

That was ended as Orr (19) fell to Daryl Wearing, who also picked up the wicket of Pedder for 50.

It meant he finished with figures of 2-48, while Collins claimed 2-37, Kermode 1-24 and Reynolds 1-41.

The Barrow reply, however, ended with them being dismissed for 124.

They had been reduced to 29-3 early on, Lloyd Smith trapping Kermode (9) and Luke Callow (1) either side of Dan Stanley accounting for Reynolds (9).

Barrow skipper Jack Singleton and Nicholas Elliot rallied, however, adding 60 for the fifth wicket.

Both were out with the score on 89, Elliot (24) to Burton and Singleton to Stefan Dixon (24).

Then, after Wearing and Sam Henderson had taken Barrow to 112-5, the end came quickly as the last five wickets fell for only a dozen further runs.

Burton accounted for Wearing (14), Simon Chadd (1) and Dan Adams (0), while Dixon – who saw off Henderson (9) – ensured victory with the wicket of Ollie Whalley (10).

It meant he ended with 3-42 as Burton took 4-30, Lloyd Smith 2-24 and Stanley 1-16.

Victory keeps Morecambe third in the table, three points behind second-placed Great Eccleston at the halfway point of the season.