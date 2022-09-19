Morecambe CC's winning end to the 2022 cricket season

They ensured a fourth-placed finish in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight following a dominant nine-wicket victory at second-bottom Barrow.

It was a win set up by the Morecambe attack as they reduced the hosts to 49-5 before eventually bowling them out for 107 at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground.

Barrow had won the toss, chose to bat first, and started well as they reached 20 without loss.

Luke Pearson led Morecambe's run chase at Barrow Picture: Tony North

Irfan Qayyum then made the breakthrough, removing Ollie Whalley (5), Daryl Wearing (12) and Greg Reynolds (18) as Barrow slipped to 44-3.

The score quickly became 49-5 with Stefan Dixon picking up the wicket of Jack Singleton (2) and Dan Stanley accounting for Christopher D’Leny (0).

Nicholas Elliot and Glenn Kermode began to rebuild, adding 23 for the sixth wicket.

Their partnership ended when Kermode (10) was out to Shane Burton, who then dismissed Cameron McDougall (1).

When Elliot (23) fell to Dixon, it meant Barrow had gone from 72-5 to 80-8.

Dixon then saw off Matthew Adams (3) before Burton finished off matters by dismissing Sam Henderson for 24.

That meant he ended with figures of 3-24, as did Qayyum, while Dixon collected 3-22 and Stanley 1-12.

Morecambe’s reply saw them comfortably reach their target, posting 111-1 in fewer than 20 overs.

Lewis Smith and Luke Pearson began the run chase by adding 59 for the opening wicket.

That partnership ended when Smith was out to Kermode (1-6) for a 27-ball 33, an innings which included four fours and a six.

Pearson was joined by Fazian Ghumman for a second-wicket stand worth an unbroken 52, the latter playing a supporting role.

He finished nine not out as Pearson took the attack to the home bowlers.

Ten boundaries and a six saw him finish 62 not out from only 63 deliveries as Morecambe claimed maximum points.

It meant they finished the season with 14 wins and seven losses from their 22 league outings.