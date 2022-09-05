Morecambe CC remain in the promotion shake-up with Croston victory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They registered a two-wicket win at bottom club Croston to lie eight points behind second-placed Eccleston with only two games left.

Croston had chosen to bat first and completed their 45 overs on 163-7.

Shane Burton (1-38) dismissed Miller Childs (10) but Max Harper and Ian Dickinson added 53 for the second wicket.

Stefan Dixon collected three wickets in Morecambe's weekend win Picture: Tony North

That took Croston to 73-1 before Morecambe picked up five wickets for 27 runs.

Lewis Smith (2-18) saw off Harper (28) and Dickinson (40), Jack Bird (1-4) removed Joseph Barker (1) and Stefan Dixon picked up the wickets of Jake Parsons (7) and Adam Sexton (2).

Dixon (3-52) also dismissed Liam Gaskell (8) but Oli Parsons finished 27 not out and Jonny Driver 23 not out.

Morecambe’s reply saw them take victory by reaching 164-8 with a little more than three overs in hand.

Luke Pearson (9), Lewis Smith (15) and Alex Briggs (5) were all out as they slipped to 33-3.

Stefan Dixon (33) and Fazian Ghumman added 59 before the former was out, starting a collapse which saw Morecambe go from 92-3 to 117-7.

Ghumman, Michael Bland (4) and Ashton Ward (8) were also out before Burton and Reuben Orr added 36.

Burton was out for 18 but Orr finished 17 not out and Lloyd Smith three not out in taking Morecambe home.