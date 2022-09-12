Morecambe CC set to miss out on promotion to the Northern Premier Cricket League

Alex Briggs’ players went down by three wickets against Euxton at Woodhill Lane on Saturday.

That loss, coupled with results elsewhere, leaves them 17 points behind second-placed Eccleston with one game left and 12 points up for grabs.

It leaves Morecambe needing to claim maximum points this weekend, while hoping the teams above them are all hit by penalty points.

Morecambe CC's players pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II Picture: Tony North

Having admitted his team’s promotion challenge needed a favour from elsewhere, Briggs saw his Morecambe team fail to help themselves.

After electing to bat first, they were all out for 128 with 31 balls remaining in their innings.

Openers Lewis Smith (13) and Luke Pearson (17) had added 40 before both fell in quick fashion, followed by Stefan Dixon (1), to leave Morecambe 46-3.

Fazian Ghumman made 36 for Morecambe Picture: Tony North

Briggs and Fazian Ghumman added 33 but the skipper’s dismissal for 21 began a spell which saw the last seven wickets fall for 49 runs.

Michael Bland (0) and Ashton Ward (0) were out quickly as Morecambe slumped to 87-6.

Ghumman and Shane Burton rallied, putting on 33 before the end came in quick fashion.

Morecambe had reached 120-6 when Ghumman was out for 36, followed by Lloyd Smith (0), Irfan Qayyum (0) and Burton (26).

The last four wickets fell for eight runs as Ulricht Van Duyker took 4-17 for an Euxton team which made 130-7 in reply.

Morecambe had started well, Lloyd Smith removing Daniel Barber (2) and Van Duyker (7), while Dixon dismissed Mark Winrow (7) as Euxton fell to 19-3.

Lloyd Smith (3-30) also saw off Chris Pearson (7), Lewis Smith (1-19) sent back Dave McCabe (12) and Jack Shovelton (5) was out to Dixon (2-47).

That left Euxton 83-6 but it was Ben Houghton who played the day’s pivotal innings.

Having come in after Winrow’s dismissal, he hit eight fours and a six in reaching 62 before he was out to Burton (1-22).

That made the score 111-7 but Euxton were able to reach their target without further loss.

Defeat leaves Morecambe assured of at least fifth spot in the table going into the final match of the 2022 campaign.