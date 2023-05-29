Chisnall exited the Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany, after losing in the opening stage of Sunday’s finals day.

He was beaten 6-1 by Polish player Krzysztof Ratajski, currently ranked 19th on the PDC’s world list.

Dave Chisnall lost in the last 16 on Sunday Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Seeded three in Sindelfingen, the 42-year-old had entered proceedings in Saturday’s second round.

That saw him face Pascal Rupprecht, who had come from 5-4 down to beat Christian Kist 6-5 in their round one meeting on Friday afternoon.

Chisnall proved too strong for the German youngster, however, following up a fifth 180 with a 136 checkout to wrap up victory in style.

For his part, Ratajski was beaten in the last eight as he went down 6-4 to the eventual champion, Rob Cross.

Having seen off Ross Smith in the semi-final, Cross collected a maiden Tour title with an 8-6 defeat of Luke Humphries in the final.

Victory also meant Cross edged out Humphries to partner Michael Smith in the England team for this year’s World Cup.

Cross said afterwards: “I’m just so glad that I’ve won a European Tour title, I’ve been striving to win one of these for six years.

“I have got that monkey off my back now. I’ve been playing well for a little while, so I can move forward now.

“I’m playing some of the best darts I’ve ever played. I’m also probably the happiest I’ve been in life for quite a while, and that’s really important for me. I’m in a really good place.

“I’m happy to be at the World Cup. I wanted to be there, but so did Luke, so commiserations to him. What a player he is. He’s quality.”