Chisnall won the £30,000 top prize in the year’s opening European Tour event at the Wunderino Arena, Kiel, after beating the top seed.

He took the opening three legs without reply, capitalising on four early missed doubles from Humphries to take command.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphries, who won four European Tour titles last year, hit back to level by landing legs of 13 and 12 darts along the way, as well as sharing the next two before Chisnall pulled clear.

Dave Chisnall celebrates winning the 2023 Interwetten Baltic Sea Darts Open Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe

Legs of 12 and 13 darts gave Chisnall breathing space before double five gave him a third successive leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Humphries took the next to keep his hopes alive, double five for a 13-darter sealed glory with an average of 101.31.

“I’ve had a great tournament,” said Chisnall, who hit eight 180s in the final.

“Luke is phenomenal, so I’m glad to get a win over him.

“You always need a bit of luck, and I think both Jonny Clayton and Martin Schindler could have both beaten me but I dug deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m playing good darts at the moment and hopefully it continues. I love playing in front of (German fans), they’ve been a great crowd and gave me so much respect.”

Having averaged more than 100 in beating Lewy Williams in their round two meeting on Saturday, Chisnall then recorded one of 107.04 in seeing off Gerwyn Price in Sunday afternoon’s third round.

He then edged past German favourite Martin Schindler in the quarter-finals, 6-4, before winning 7-5 in his semi-final with Jonny Clayton.

Clayton hit back from 2-0 down with finishes of 122 and 120 in a five-leg burst to move 5-2 up, only for seven missed doubles in leg eight to prove a turning point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chisnall capitalised and took five legs in a row without missing a double.