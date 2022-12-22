He posted a 3-1 win over Andrew Gilding in their second round meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the highest-quality matches of the tournament so far saw both players land seven 180s, with missed doubles denying Chisnall a ton-plus average.

After Gilding took the opening set, Chisnall replied with a 119 average in set two to level.

Dave Chisnall was victorious in his second round match at Alexandra Palace Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC

Chisnall won last-leg deciders in each of the final two sets to ensure his passage into round three next week, where he now meets Stephen Bunting who beat Leonard Gates 3-1.

“I knew Andrew was going to pay well so I had to be on my A-game,” said Chisnall.