Dave Chisnall progresses to round three of the Cazoo World Championship

Dave Chisnall got his Cazoo World Darts Championship campaign off to the perfect start with victory in his first appearance at Alexandra Palace this year.

By Gavin Browne
3 hours ago - 1 min read

He posted a 3-1 win over Andrew Gilding in their second round meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the highest-quality matches of the tournament so far saw both players land seven 180s, with missed doubles denying Chisnall a ton-plus average.

After Gilding took the opening set, Chisnall replied with a 119 average in set two to level.

Dave Chisnall was victorious in his second round match at Alexandra Palace Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC
Chisnall won last-leg deciders in each of the final two sets to ensure his passage into round three next week, where he now meets Stephen Bunting who beat Leonard Gates 3-1.

“I knew Andrew was going to pay well so I had to be on my A-game,” said Chisnall.

“It’s pleasing to have played so well for most of the game. I feel really good, I couldn’t wait to get on that stage and it showed in my performance.”