Dave Chisnall exits Betfred World Matchplay after round two defeat

Price came from behind to defeat Chisnall 11-8 and reach the quarter-finals for a third time at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

He landed checkouts of 164 and 161 on his way to coming through a stern test against Chisnall.

Gerwyn Price celebrates victory over Dave Chisnall Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Chisnall held the advantage at 6-4 but, two legs later, the scores were level as Price punished Chisnall’s unsuccessful 76 attempt with a 124 checkout on the bullseye.

That passage of play proved pivotal as the following leg saw Price go in front; a lead which the Welshman never relinquished despite checkouts of 142 and 111 from Chisnall who kept the pressure on to the end.