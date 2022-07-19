Dave Chisnall sets up last 16 World Matchplay tie with former world champion

The five-time quarter-finalist showed his battling qualities in posting a 10-7 victory over Kim Huybrechts at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

On his first Winter Gardens appearance since 2018, Huybrechts impressed and kept in touch with Chisnall in a game riddled with breaks of throw.

Dave Chisnall was victorious in his first Betfred World Matchplay outing on Monday evening Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

With the scores level at 7-7, Chisnall held his nerve by winning the next three legs to deny his opponent a second World Matchplay win in eight appearances.

Chisnall, seeded 15th for this year’s competition, now plays Price after the Welshman’s hard-fought 10-8 victory over Martin Schindler.

After a slow start from both players, Schindler landed a 141 checkout to break throw and level at 5-5.

Schindler then led 6-5 and 7-6 before Price struck back-to-back 11-dart legs to go 9-7 up.