Dave Chisnall sets up last 16 World Matchplay tie with former world champion

Dave Chisnall will meet former world champion Gerwyn Price in round two of this year’s Betfred World Matchplay after victory in his opening match last night.

By Gavin Browne
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:25 am

The five-time quarter-finalist showed his battling qualities in posting a 10-7 victory over Kim Huybrechts at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

On his first Winter Gardens appearance since 2018, Huybrechts impressed and kept in touch with Chisnall in a game riddled with breaks of throw.

Dave Chisnall was victorious in his first Betfred World Matchplay outing on Monday evening Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

With the scores level at 7-7, Chisnall held his nerve by winning the next three legs to deny his opponent a second World Matchplay win in eight appearances.

Chisnall, seeded 15th for this year’s competition, now plays Price after the Welshman’s hard-fought 10-8 victory over Martin Schindler.

After a slow start from both players, Schindler landed a 141 checkout to break throw and level at 5-5.

Schindler then led 6-5 and 7-6 before Price struck back-to-back 11-dart legs to go 9-7 up.

A 91 checkout then booked his place in the last 16.

