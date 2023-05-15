Chisnall was beaten 8-6 in Prague by former world champion Peter Wright, who claimed his eighth Tour title and the £30,000 first prize.

“Peter played brilliant and deserved to win the game,” said Chisnall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had a little bit more in the final but it was a great weekend for me to get to the final.

Dave Chisnall lost to Peter Wright in the final of the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open Picture: Jonas Hurnold/PDC Europe

“I’ve had a great tournament in front of a wonderful crowd – it’s been a pleasure and I’m looking forward to coming back next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chisnall began his campaign in Saturday’s second round, averaging more than 100 and hitting four 180s in defeating Geert Nentjes 6-2.

That set up a last-16 tie with UK Open champion Andrew Gilding on Sunday, which Chisnall took 6-4 in reaching the last eight.

Having trailed Nathan Aspinall 5-4, Chisnall won the last two legs for a 6-5 victory before a 7-4 semi-final win over Rob Cross.

Wright broke throw in the opening leg of the final before taking the next as well, only for Chisnall to respond with consecutive legs of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot retook the lead and, after the duo exchanged 13-darters, successive legs saw Wright move 6-3 in front.

Back came Chisnall, winning consecutive legs again to move within one of his opponent, who then established a 7-5 lead.