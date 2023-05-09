Having won last year’s inaugural visit to Wieze, Chisnall had been targeting a third Tour title of the year after victories in the Baltic Sea Darts Open and the Dutch Darts Championship.

He began this year’s event with an impressive display in Saturday’s second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second seed registered another average of more than 100 for a 6-2 defeat of Ricky Evans, who had whitewashed Kim Huybrechts in Friday’s opening round.

Dave Chisnall lost to Josh Rock in Belgium Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

However, he made another last-16 exit with a 6-4 loss against Josh Rock on Sunday, the Northern Irishman averaging 104 in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Austrian Darts Open runner-up then saw off world champion Michael Smith, 6-1, only to lose 7-3 against Michael van Gerwen in the last four.

It was van Gerwen who took home the trophy and £30,000 top prize, beating Luke Humphries 8-6 for a first Tour title in 12 months.

The win also saw him leapfrog Peter Wright into second place in the PDC Order of Merit.

“It means a lot to me,” said the new champion afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew that if I won today I'd be above Peter Wright in the world rankings and, of course, that’s really important.

“You always have to give 100 per cent and that’s what I do all the time. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, but I’m a fighter, I never give up, and I keep fighting until the end.