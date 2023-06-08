Morecambe CC suffer T20 loss at Netherfield
Having been beaten by Lancaster in their first Division One North match, Morecambe went down by six wickets at Netherfield on Tuesday.
They batted first in Cumbria and completed their 20 overs on 128-9.
Only three of their batters made it into double figures, led by opener Andrew Creech who made 41 before he fell to James Morgan.
Fellow opener Lewis Smith had reached 13, only to be removed by Dan Shorrock who then accounted for Shane Burton (1).
The rest of the Morecambe top order also fell cheaply as Josh Shorrock then entered proceedings.
He sent back Alex Briggs (6), Ashton Ward (1) and James Lambert (1) before Bert Medhurst trapped George Marshall (8).
The same bowler also ended Lloyd Smith’s innings after he progressed to 26, while Muhammed Patel (2) was run out off the last ball.
That left Jack Lupton eight not out as Josh Shorrock claimed 3-18, Dan Shorrock 2-18, Medhurst 2-19 and Morgan 1-27.
In reply, Netherfield took victory by reaching 129-4 after 17 overs.
Lloyd Smith struck early, removing Aaron Stephens (4), but fellow opener Aaron Chapman and Lee Hogg set up the run chase.
Hogg made it to 28, only to fall to Burton who also dismissed Taylor Backhouse (5) after Lloyd Smith sent back Josh Charles (13).
Chapman saw Netherfield home with 66 not out, while Luke Atkinson was four not out.
Lloyd Smith finished with 2-30 and Burton 2-38 for Morecambe, whose next T20 match sees them host Torrisholme on June 15 (6pm).