They won by two wickets as the clubs met at Woodhill Lane for their opening Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Twenty20 Division One North group match.

Batting first, Morecambe concluded their 20 overs on 126-5 after being reduced to 5-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster’s overseas amateur Thayne Nel was the man responsible, dismissing openers Bryson Little (0) and Craig Brown (4).

Morecambe skipper Alex Briggs was 46 not out against Lancaster Picture: Tony North

Nel’s opposite number, Shane Burton, was joined by skipper Alex Briggs as they added 60 for the third wicket.

That ended when Burton, who had hit four boundaries, was out to Irfan Qayyum for a run-a-ball 34.

David Steinson dismissed Andrew Creech (3), followed immediately by the run out of James Lambert (0), to leave Morecambe 71-5.

Lancaster's Thayne Nel took two wickets and hit 28 against Morecambe Picture: Tony North

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briggs and Ashton Ward then joined forces, adding an unbroken 55 before the close.

Four boundaries left Ward 26 not out from 17 balls, while Briggs’ undefeated 46 came from 54 deliveries and included five fours.

Nel finished with 2-14, David Steinson 1-18 and Qayyum 1-29 for a Lancaster team which edged to 127-8 with four balls left.

They fell to 14-2 early on, Harvey Fitton (3) out to Lambert and Joseph Bradshaw (9) falling to Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qayyum and Jamie Heywood settled matters, adding 52 before three wickets fell for 11 runs.

Muhammed Patel was the man responsible, dismissing Qayyum for 37 after he hit three fours and as many sixes.

He followed that with the wickets of Heywood (20) and Eddie Steinson (2) to leave Lancaster 77-5.

Nel was next to go, having hit three fours and a six in his 28 before he was out to Burton, who also dismissed Jack Lord (4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw the scoreboard reading 111-7 before Kieran Moffat (14) fell to Dan Stanley nine runs later.

However, Lee Sparks’ six not out – from two balls – and David Steinson’s one not out helped see Lancaster to their target.

Burton finished with 3-17, Patel 3-26, Lambert 1-25 and Stanley 1-30 as Lancaster took the three points.