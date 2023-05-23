Having lost three consecutive matches in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight, Morecambe bounced back with victory against Thornton Cleveleys last Saturday.

They made it a double 24 hours later, seeing off Merseyside Commonwealth Conference in round one of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation’s knockout competition.

While Briggs wasn’t overly enthused at the way Morecambe let Thornton Cleveleys recover from 62-6 to 158, the subsequent run chase and cup victory have given them a platform to build upon.

Morecambe CC skipper Alex Briggs could celebrate consecutive wins at the weekend Picture: Tony North

“We played really well on Saturday,” the captain said.

“Perhaps we let them get a few more than we’d have liked but their captain (Richard Jenkinson) played really well and got them to a good score.

“Batting-wise, we were solid up top and it looked like we were always in a decent position to knock it off.

“We’d been pummelled on three occasions but Saturday was a really good team performance, especially as we were without Stefan Dixon who was a big miss – especially in terms of overs bowled.”

The win sees Morecambe ninth in the early table, five places behind a Mawdesley team whom they visit on Saturday (1pm).

They sit fourth, three points behind leaders Lancaster, and have won their last five matches in league and cup.

Briggs added: “We played Mawdesley in the Meyler Cup semi-final last year, so we know what they’re all about.

“I think it will be a decent test as they have had some good results.