They followed that up 24 hours later, posting a five-wicket defeat of Merseyside Commonwealth Conference CC in their LCF knockout meeting, again on home soil.

Saturday saw Thornton Cleveleys all out for 158 in 43 overs after they batted first.

Morecambe CC's Shane Burton starred with bat and ball during their victory on Saturday Picture: Tony North

Morecambe had the ideal start, Lloyd Smith removing Kai Collinge (0) first ball before fellow opener Joshua Sackfield (4) fell to Dan Stanley.

Lloyd Smith also accounted for Jake Apperley (12) and Daniel Howard (6), while Shane Burton dismissed Ryan Adderley (1) and Jacob Sackfield (0).

Oliver Kyle made it to 27, eventually trapped by Burton, before the lower order staged some resistance.

Stanley picked up the wicket of visiting skipper Richard Jenkinson (46), while Morecambe counterpart Alex Briggs dismissed Will Weber (25).

The innings ended when Stanley sent back Anthony Ellison first ball to finish with 3-25 as Burton took 3-35, Lloyd Smith 3-44 and Briggs 1-10.

In reply, Morecambe reached 160-7 two balls into the 42nd over to claim maximum points.

It was an innings of contrasts as solid scores from a number of batters were accompanied by cheap dismissals elsewhere.

Craig Brown (9), Andrew Creech (3), Bryson Little (6) and Michael Bland (2) were all out in single figures.

However, Briggs top-scored with 34 as Burton (30), Lewis Smith (28) and Ashton Ward (15 not out) took them to their target.

Morecambe’s second victory of the league season sees them ninth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Mawdesley (1pm).

Twenty-four hours later, the bowlers set up victory in their opening LCF match of the season.

Merseyside Commonwealth Conference batted first and were all out for 103, skipper Eranda Himal Semage leading by example with 39.

Stefan Dixon finished with 3-14 and Lloyd Smith 3-26 before Morecambe replied with 105-5 inside 19 overs.

Lewis Smith hit a brisk 27 before Ward (25 not out) and Briggs (12 not out) ensured their place in the last 16.