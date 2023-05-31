News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster CC's latest win was a team effort

Eddie Steinson hailed a team performance after his Lancaster CC players recorded a fifth consecutive win last weekend.
By Gavin Browne
Published 31st May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The Lune Road outfit defeated their Preston counterparts in clinical fashion to remain top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

Steinson had been wary about what to expect from Preston, given their inconsistent start to the season, but Lancaster enjoyed a maximum-point victory.

Again, it was set up by their bowling attack as Preston were all out for only 106: a score which Lancaster overhauled with six wickets in hand.

Lancaster CC collected another win last weekend Picture: Tony NorthLancaster CC collected another win last weekend Picture: Tony North
Warning to players

The captain said: “It was a much better all-round display, which is what we have been looking for recently.

“Our bowling has always been up there with the best in the league and the batting has now come through.

“Ironically, Preston’s team – on paper – I think was a better side than the one that got 190-odd against us in the cup (Meyler Cup) but we were on it from ball one.”

Needing to score at only a little more than two runs an over for victory, Lancaster reached their target inside 28 overs.

The captain was responsible for almost half of those runs, finishing 52 not out alongside brother David, who was undefeated on 14 after earlier taking 3-3.

“It was nice to get some runs,” he said.

“I think we would have made it anyway but I was really pleased to get some runs on the board.

“It’s something I’ve questioned myself over – making that contribution to the team when the bowlers are doing a lot of the hard yards for us.”

