Looking for an immediate return to the Northern Premier Cricket League following last year’s relegation, Lancaster have won four of their first five matches this season.

The most recent of those came last weekend, when victory at Euxton saw them leapfrog their hosts and move a point clear at the summit.

It has been the Lancaster bowling which has shone so far with only Torrisholme (169) scoring more than 114 in their league matches.

Lancaster CC skipper Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North

Batting has proved more problematic, however, with only one total in excess of 128 in their five Palace Shield games.

They scored 194 when beating Preston in the Meyler Cup 11 days ago, but Steinson wants numbers like that to become the norm rather than the exception.

Lancaster’s captain said: “That’s the big thing we need to improve on: it’s not that the talent isn’t there, it’s perhaps the application.

“We just need to be more patient. Forty-five overs is a long time and you can quickly go from 60-2 to 60-8 or from 60-2 to 150-4.

“It’s a case of putting together a complete performance that says to the rest of the league that we can go up this season.

“We’ve got a talented bunch of cricketers but where we’ve got to improve is being on it for 45 overs rather than playing in fits and starts.

“I’d say the game against Preston in the cup was a more complete performance than we showed last Saturday.

“I think we should be picky when it comes to things like that, I don’t think we should be settling for just winning those games.”

Next up is a quick reunion with Preston as they make the trip to Lune Road on Saturday (1pm).

Although they sit second-bottom, victory over Vernon Carus last time out means only nine points separate Preston from sixth-placed Penwortham.

It’s been an up-and-down start for the West Cliff team, meaning Lancaster aren’t sure what to expect this weekend.

“We’ve got to be on our game and prepared for a tough game,” Steinson admitted.