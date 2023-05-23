News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster CC head the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after winning their top-of-the-table match with Euxton last Saturday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Steinson’s players, who had started the day in second place, defeated Euxton by 22 runs in a low-scoring match at Balshaw Park.

Having won their last three matches in league and cup, Lancaster batted first and fell from 76-3 to 128 all out.

Steinson (17) was first to go, dismissed by Joseph Bowden who also accounted for Lewis McGinley (13) and Drupad Parmar (1) in making the score 53-3.

Ben Simm collected four wickets and made vital runs with the bat Picture: Tony NorthBen Simm collected four wickets and made vital runs with the bat Picture: Tony North
Skipper praises players

Laurie Atkinson and Joseph Bradshaw added 23 but, once the latter was out to Louis Sweeney for 13, the collapse began.

Atkinson (22) fell two runs later to Ben Houghton, who also trapped Irfan Qayyum (1).

The same bowler also sent back Thayne Nel (16), having seen Sweeney pick up the wicket of Luke Phillips (2).

Lee Sparks (3) became Houghton’s fourth wicket before the innings ended with Ben Simm (19) being run out.

Having seen Houghton take 4-27, Euxton’s reply also saw them reach 53-3 before being dismissed for 106.

Nel trapped Mark Winrow (1) early on before Qayyum sent back Max Harper (4) and Hakeem Perryman (4).

He also dismissed James Bone (23) before Simm took the wickets of Houghton (12), Jack Shovelton (6) and Daniel Barber (14).

That left the score 77-7 before Qayyum dismissed Joseph Barker (2) and Danny Curtis (5).

Simm then secured victory in sending back Sweeney (13), giving him 4-29 as Qayyum claimed 5-32 and Nel 1-42.

The win sees Lancaster a point clear of Euxton ahead of this Saturday’s home match with second-bottom Preston (1pm).