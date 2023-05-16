A day after picking up their latest league win, Lancaster ran out seven-wicket winners at Lune Road and moved into the last 16.

Preston batted first and were all out for 193 in 39 overs, a good recovery after seeing Sajid Nalbandh (16) dismissed by South African amateur Thayne Nel, while Atiq Ur Rehman (6) and Usman Sadaqat (2) were out to Irfan Qayyum.

That left Preston up against it but they staged a recovery, led by Harish Humsa who top-scored with 77, while Suhel Patel added 33 and Nasib Rahman 20.

Lancaster CC's Thayne Nel scored runs and took wickets on Sunday Picture: Tony North

Humsa and Rahman were both dismissed by Nel as Qayyum accounted for Patel.

Harvey Fitton also picked up a couple of wickets down the order, including Imran Jethva (1), before Nel finished off matters with the dismissal of Idris Jan (2).

It meant Fitton ended with 2-24 and Qayyum 3-53 but it was Nel who had the best figures of 5-30 from eight overs.

The Lancaster reply saw them breeze to 194-3 inside 34 overs.

Openers Fitton and Jack Lord led the Lancaster reply, scoring 72 and 45 respectively before both were dismissed by Imran Mehmood (2-24).

Qayyum made it to 15 before he was run out, leaving Nel (21 not out) and Joseph Bradshaw (four not out) to take Lancaster to their target.

Lancaster won’t have too far to travel in round two, however, as they visit Westgate on Sunday, June 4 (1pm).