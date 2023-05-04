The South African teenager has featured in the club’s first two games of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season.

Opening the bowling, Nel collected two wickets in the first-day win over Great Eccleston, though he went wicketless in last weekend’s loss to Torrisholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it’s only been two matches of a 22-game league season, the 18-year-old has already impressed Steinson.

Lancaster CC skipper Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North

“He looks really promising,” the captain said of his young all-rounder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He picked up a wicket in his first over (against Great Eccleston) and, considering he only arrived on the Friday, he bowled exceptionally well.”

As well as becoming accustomed to life on the pitch, Nel is also trying to settle into new surroundings off it.

More experienced players might find that process difficult when they’re thousands of miles away from home, never mind a teenager.

However, Steinson revealed that Nel has fitted in seamlessly to his new base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s not easy for a young lad to come over from South Africa and instantly adapt but he’s done it superbly.

“I think it’s going to be a great experience for him, the lads have taken to him already.

“We’re training hard with him but that’s the point of the amateur programme: it’s to give him the opportunity to play in different conditions and the opportunity to grow as a person as well.