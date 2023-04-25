Seeking a return to the Northern Premier Cricket League for 2024 after last year’s relegation, Eddie Steinson’s players posted a five-wicket victory.

In a match reduced to 28 overs a side, Lancaster restricted Great Eccleston to 111-7 after they chose to bat first.

They had a great start as both openers, Alexander Rhodes and Joe Davies, fell without scoring to Thayne Nel and Irfan Qayyum respectively.

Irfan Qayyum took two wickets as Lancaster CC started the season with victory Picture: Tony North

Nel then picked up the wicket of Nisanth Nithian (16) as the rest of the top order tried to rally.

Mohamed Nadeem (22) and Will Thistlethwaite (10) were both out to Kieran Moffat, with William Turnbull (1) run out.

Phil Booth hit a rapid 16 before falling to Qayyum, leaving skipper Joe McMillan 25 not out and William Norris eight not out.

It meant Moffat finished with 2-16, Nel 2-29 and Qayyum 2-46 before Lancaster started their run chase.

The openers set a platform, Harvey Fitton top-scoring with 39 before falling to Rhodes.

David Steinson added 29, only to be dismissed by Nithian who then accounted for Nel (7).

Rhodes also picked up the wickets of Jamie Heywood (13) and Qayyum (10).

However, Eddie Steinson (seven not out) and Moffat (no score) were there at the close as Lancaster reached 114-5 with 11 balls of their reply remaining.

Rhodes finished with figures of 3-35 and Nithian 2-16 as Lancaster started the season with 11 points.

Next up is a first home game of the season on Saturday, when they welcome Torrisholme (1pm).

There was also victory for the second XI as they routed 10-man Fulwood and Broughton thirds by 139 runs in division three.

Lancaster batted first at Lune Road, where they were 151 all out midway through the 32nd over.

Chris Beales hit 50 for Lancaster, whose bowlers then dismissed their visitors for 12.

Five batters fell without scoring, three managed a single and two more had two runs to their name as ‘extras’ top-scored with five.

Joseph Bradshaw was Lancaster’s leading bowler with 3-3, while Beales took 2-1, Hayden Simm 2-3 and Daniel Rae 1-5.