New Lancaster skipper wants his players to enjoy their cricket this year

Eddie Steinson is fulfilling a long-held ambition as he prepares for a first season as captain of Lancaster CC.

By Gavin Browne
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read

The 2023 campaign sees Lancaster back in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after finishing second-bottom of the Northern Premier Cricket League last year.

That was a huge disappointment for all concerned at Lune Road, having finished second to Blackpool in 2021.

However, it’s a clean slate this time around with Steinson having replaced Jamie Heywood as skipper during the winter.

Eddie Steinson is the new captain at Lancaster CC this season Picture: Tony North
Eddie Steinson is the new captain at Lancaster CC this season Picture: Tony North
Lancaster CC skipper has two hard acts to follow

“I’m really looking forward to it,” the new captain said.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a number of years, to give it a go and see what I could do to help the club.

“I can’t wait to get going. It’s been a long winter but, as the season’s got closer, we’ve made a few signings and we’re looking really strong.

“Last year was disappointing but I don’t think that was down to anyone in terms of their performances.

“There were things that went against us and cricket is a sport where, if you get in a rut, it’s hard to get out of it.”

One thing in Steinson’s favour going into the new season is the wealth of experience he has to call upon.

The vastly experienced Ben Simm, who stepped down as captain ahead of last season, will be on hand to provide counsel.

So too will Heywood, who had emulated father David when taking the reins 12 months ago.

“Simmo will be my vice-captain this year,” Steinson said.

“That is going to be a big help because it’s the first time I’ve captained since I was a young lad, so having him around is going to be extremely beneficial.

“Jamie is going to be playing again this year as well, which will be another boost for us.

“We’ve brought in another couple of people to freshen things up a bit, so we’ll hopefully all gel together and, if we do, it bodes well for the season ahead.”

Lancaster start their season on Saturday at Great Eccleston (1pm), who finished third in the Palace Shield last year behind champions Fleetwood and promoted Eccleston.

Seven days later comes a home match against Torrisholme, while the presence of Morecambe and Carnforth in the division this year makes for plenty of added spice.

Steinson said: “It’s a bonus to have so many derby days this year and we should get big crowds for all of those games.

“As a player, if you don’t enjoy playing in matches like that then I don’t know when you would.

“Fleetwood are the example to follow in terms of they got relegated but then bounced back immediately last season.

“It’s really important we start on a positive note at the weekend, hopefully with a win.

“At the same time, it’s about getting people together in a positive mindset and them having fun.

“If you go to work five days a week and then lose a game on the Saturday, it can become a problem.

“I think one of the key things to getting back on track is having fun together as a group and then the results will hopefully follow from that.”

Related topics:Lancaster