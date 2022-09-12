Lancaster CC relegated back to the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield for 2023

They had gone into their final game of the season, needing to beat bottom club Vernon Carus to have any chance of survival.

Even then, they also had to hope that third-bottom Penrith would lose their last match of the campaign against Netherfield.

In the end, neither event happened as Vernons defeated Lancaster to claim only their second win of the season and Penrith won a low-scoring affair on home soil.

Liam Moffat picked up a wicket in Lancaster's defeat Picture: Tony North

Lancaster’s batting let them down at Lune Road, where they were asked to bat first and were then dismissed for 86 in 30 overs.

Only two of their batters made it into double figures as the Vernon Carus opening bowlers of Jacob Holland and Matthew Timms shared the wickets.

Timms sent back Laurie Atkinson (2), Luke Phillips (0) and David Steinson (6) in finishing with 3-42.

However, it was to be Holland who took centre stage with the ball as he claimed 7-36.

His victims included Ben Simm (0), Lancaster skipper Jamie Heywood (1), Eddie Steinson (4), Kieran Moffat (0), Liam Moffat (8) and Lee Sparks (13).

The Vernon Carus reply saw them reach their target inside only 17 overs, compiling 87-4.

They lost Jack Airey (8) early on, followed by the wicket of Kasun Ekanayake Mudiyanselage (13).

Matthew Stevenson departed for 10 and Christian Ash 13 but opener Wes Royle held the fort.

He carried his bat, finishing 42 not out, with Daniel Cairns one not out and Lancaster contemplating relegation.

Kieran Moffat was Lancaster’s most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 2-24, while Liam Moffat also picked up 1-27.

It meant that, 12 months after finishing as runners-up to Blackpool, Lancaster would be second-bottom of the table in 2022.

Four wins all season meant they occupied 11th position with 108 points, 35 ahead of Vernons but 25 behind Penrith.

As a result, they and Vernons head back to the Palace Shield for 2023 and are replaced by Fleetwood and one of either Eccleston or Great Eccleston.