Lancaster CC's survival battle goes to the final day

They preserved their status for another week after picking up 12 points in a draw at Netherfield last weekend.

After being asked to bat first by their hosts, Lancaster posted 236-6 at the end of their 50 overs.

Steven Fisher (11) fell early on before Laurie Atkinson and Saif Zaib added 78 for the second wicket.

Lancaster CC captain Jamie Heywood made 41 not out against Netherfield Picture: Tony North

Atkinson (38) was next to go, leaving them 110-2, before Zaib and Jamie Heywood put on a further 75.

That partnership ended when Zaib was out for 103, followed by Kieran Medhurst (18), Lee Sparks (3) and Liam Moffat (0).

Heywood ended 41 not out before the Netherfield reply came to a conclusion with them on 199-9.

Openers Bradley Earl and Josh Dixon put on 75 for their first wicket before Lancaster reduced them to 125-6.

Dixon (23) was first to go, followed by Ben Barrow (4), Earl (72), James Price (9), Lee Hogg (5) and Finlay Richardson (12).

Daniel Bernet and Issac Medhurst rallied, adding 56 before the former was out for 35.

Isaac Medhurst (23) followed four runs later, leaving Netherfield 185-8, before Bertie Medhurst (12) fell with the score on 199-9.

Last man Samuel Medhurst then survived four balls to frustrate the Lancaster attack.

The draw means Lancaster are 10 points behind third-bottom Penrith going into Saturday’s last match of the season.