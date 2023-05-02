The visitors departed Lune Road with a 28-run victory from last Saturday’s meeting.

Torrisholme batted first and their innings ended on 169 at the conclusion of the 44th over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both openers made starts, albeit without taking them on to a more substantial contribution.

Lancaster CC could only look on as Torrisholme's James Cookson top-scored with 48 in their victory Picture: Tony North

Dan Woods made 25 and Jack Batty 12 before both were trapped by Kieran Moffat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, it was Ben Simm who took centre stage as he sent back six of the Torrisholme batters.

He removed Torrisholme skipper Joseph Wills (17), Saeed Bariwala (8) and Hobie Vipond-Western (19).

Lancaster's Kieran Moffat finished with 2-26 at the weekend Picture: Tony North

Matthew Cline (4) also fell to Simm, who picked up the wicket of James Cookson for a match-high 48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Eccles (2) was run out before Simm ended matters by accounting for Jack Heap (0), leaving Simon Stewart eight not out.

Simm’s efforts meant his day brought figures of 6-52 as Moffat finished with 2-26.

In reply, Lancaster were all out for 141 with one ball remaining of the 42nd over.

Heap struck early, removing Harvey Fitton (8), before Jamie Heywood and skipper Eddie Steinson sought to rebuild matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heywood had reached 34 when he fell to Eccles, while Steinson was dismissed by Heap for 21.

Eccles also got the better of Lancaster’s overseas amateur, Thayne Nel (5), and Moffat (2).

Heap then sent back Joseph Bradshaw (2) before the Lancaster middle and lower order put up some resistance.

Luke Phillips reached 12 before he became another wicket for Heap, who also dismissed Irfan Qaayum (10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simm was the main obstacle in the Lancaster lower order, having reached 27 before falling to Cline.

It was Cline who completed Torrisholme’s victory with the wicket of Lewis McGinley (0) as Lee Sparks finished six not out.

That meant Cline finished with figures of 2-26 and Eccles 3-45.

Nevertheless, it was Heap who starred for the winners as he claimed 5-44 from 12 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Torrisholme’s display saw them claim a dozen points on the day, while Lancaster picked up five for their efforts.

It also means both teams have a win and a loss apiece from their opening two fixtures.

That leaves Lancaster fourth in the early league table, while Torrisholme sit seventh as 11 points separate the top 10 teams after the opening fortnight.

This weekend sees Lancaster travel to early leaders Kirkham and Wesham, while Torrisholme host Great Eccleston (both 1pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster’s second XI also lost, going down by 67 runs at Mawdesley in division three.

The hosts batted first and were all out for 131, Scott Sparks claiming 4-38 and Steven Armstrong 3-29.

However, the Lancaster reply saw them skittled for 64 as Lewis McKinnon took 5-10.

Torrisholme’s seconds were beaten as well, losing by six wickets to Vernon Carus at Boundary Meadow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Knowles took 5-32 as Torrisholme were all out for 116 when batting first.