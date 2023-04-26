After last year’s relegation, Lancaster started the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season with a five-wicket victory at Great Eccleston last weekend.

Next up is the first home match of the season this weekend against a Torrisholme team which lost to Kirkham and Wesham on day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Torrisholme ended last year in eighth position but Steinson believes they will pose a sterner threat this time around.

Lancaster CC skipper Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North

The captain said: “Kirkham aren’t a bad side and they do well every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tough opening for Torrisholme but they will get stronger and we can’t take them for granted.

“Every week is going to be a bit of a learning experience until halfway, when we know what all the teams are about.

“We’ve got to be aware of every team and we can’t take our feet off the gas.

“We want to win every week, we don’t want to be giving other teams a chance to go top and build a lead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster go into this weekend’s game buoyed by their win against a Great Eccleston team which finished third 12 months ago.

It was a victory set up by the bowlers, who restricted their opponents to 111-7 from a rain-reduced 28 overs.

“It was a tremendous start against a good side,” Steinson said.