Lancaster CC captain's warning to his players

Eddie Steinson has warned Lancaster CC’s squad that wins won’t be handed to them as they seek a return to the Northern Premier Cricket League.

By Gavin Browne
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

After last year’s relegation, Lancaster started the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season with a five-wicket victory at Great Eccleston last weekend.

Next up is the first home match of the season this weekend against a Torrisholme team which lost to Kirkham and Wesham on day one.

Torrisholme ended last year in eighth position but Steinson believes they will pose a sterner threat this time around.

Lancaster CC skipper Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony NorthLancaster CC skipper Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North
The captain said: “Kirkham aren’t a bad side and they do well every year.

“It was a tough opening for Torrisholme but they will get stronger and we can’t take them for granted.

“Every week is going to be a bit of a learning experience until halfway, when we know what all the teams are about.

“We’ve got to be aware of every team and we can’t take our feet off the gas.

“We want to win every week, we don’t want to be giving other teams a chance to go top and build a lead.”

Lancaster go into this weekend’s game buoyed by their win against a Great Eccleston team which finished third 12 months ago.

It was a victory set up by the bowlers, who restricted their opponents to 111-7 from a rain-reduced 28 overs.

“It was a tremendous start against a good side,” Steinson said.

“What it does is give you an idea of where we are as a team and it’s only a positive going forward, given we’ve beaten a team that finished third last year.”

Related topics:LancasterKirkhamWesham