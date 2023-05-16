Eddie Steinson’s players picked up a third victory from four so far this season, defeating Penwortham by four runs at Lune Road.

Having batted first on home soil, Lancaster lost cheap wickets throughout as they were dismissed for 118 after 39 overs.

Only three batters made it into double figures as ‘extras’ contributed a valuable 22 to the Lancaster total.

Luke Phillips made 22 in Lancaster CC's victory on Saturday Picture: Tony North

First to go was Harvey Fitton (2) as Lancaster reached 31-1 before slumping to 40-4.

Jamie Heywood (24) was the second man out, followed by David Steinson (0) and Eddie Steinson (9).

Joseph Bradshaw and Luke Phillips rallied, adding 35 for the fifth wicket before the former was out for 29.

Irfan Qayyum (5) and Ben Simm (0) both fell with the score on 90, followed by the dismissals of Thayne Nel (4) and Lee Sparks (1).

That left Lancaster 114-9 before Phillips was the last to go four runs later, dismissed for 22 with Liam Moffat still to score.

Charlie Parker took 4-50 for Penwortham, whose reply saw them all out for 114.

Nel accounted for Muhammad Ilyas (8) and Xavier Bateman (2), while Moffat trapped Ian Walmsley Jnr (20) and Jack Dillon (0) to leave Penwortham 34-4.

Simm soon accounted for Parker (7) before Qayyum sent back Kane Donaghy (5) to leave the score 60-6.

With Penwortham skipper Robbie Sumner still at the crease, the remaining batters were charged with the responsibility of offering him support in their chase.

Ed Duckworth (4), Nathan Patel (4) and Ashley Billington (5) all fell to Simm, leaving Penwortham 21 runs from their target at 98-9.

Ryan Roberts joined Sumner with the pair adding 16 to leave them within a maximum of claiming victory.

It was Simm who had the last word, however, dismissing Roberts (7) and leaving Sumner with the day’s highest score of 36 not out.

Nel took 2-23, Moffat 2-31 and Qayyum 1-19 but centre stage was taken by Simm as he finished with 5-41 as Lancaster took maximum points.

