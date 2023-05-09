Having ended last month with defeat to Torrisholme in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, they started May on the front foot with a four-wicket victory at Kirkham and Wesham.

The hosts batted first at the Woodlands, where they were all out for 103.

Thayne Nel and Irfan Qayyum removed openers Christopher Wilson and Stephen Wright as Kirkham and Wesham slipped to 0-2.

Jamie Heywood fell cheaply in Lancaster CC's victory Picture: Tony North

Jamie Hogarth (13), Jack Mansfield (12) and Sean Bovington (4) then fell cheaply as the scoreboard read 55-5.

Justin Banks and Tait Roberts-Hodgson rebuilt, adding 37 before the last five wickets fell for only 11 runs.

Banks (40) was first to go, followed by Roberts-Hodgson (21), Ethan Hill (1), Ben Rawcliffe (0) and John Stanway (7).

Ben Simm had Lancaster’s best bowling figures with 4-28, while Kieran Moffat took 3-34, Qayyum 1-15 and Nel 1-25.

In reply, Lancaster lost Jamie Heywood (1), David Steinson (6) and skipper Eddie Steinson (3) cheaply.

However, Harvey Fitton dominated the run chase, hitting six fours and three sixes in his 54 before his dismissal left the score 86-4.

Nel (1) followed shortly afterwards, along with Joseph Bradshaw (15), to leave Lancaster 94-6.

It was too little too late, nevertheless, as Lancaster secured the spoils without further loss.

Qayyum ended four not out and Luke Phillips five not out as victory was achieved inside 28 overs.

Antony Wilson led the Kirkham and Wesham bowling with figures of 3-33.

Hogarth ended the day with 2-28, while Hill (1-12) claimed the other wicket to fall.

Victory leaves Lancaster second in the early table, six points adrift of Euxton, going into a home double-header this weekend.

They welcome Penwortham in the league on Saturday (1pm), followed by the Meyler Cup tie with visiting Preston on Sunday (1.30pm).

There was also a four-wicket win for the seconds as they defeated Leyland in division three.

Leyland batted first at Lune Road and were restricted to 99-8, Scott Sparks the leading Lancaster bowler with 3-20.