They saw off Preston by six wickets at Lune Road last Saturday to remain a point clear of Euxton at the summit.

Victory was set up by the Lancaster bowlers as they skittled Preston for 106 after the visitors batted first.

The tone was set early on as both Preston openers fell cheaply, Thayne Nel dismissing Sajid Patel (4) and Irfan Qayyum sending back Navazish Ali (0).

Jamie Heywood hits out during Lancaster's successful run chase Picture: Tony North

The rest of the Preston top order had decent starts to their respective innings, albeit without making them more substantial.

Imran Jethva and Muenoddin Kadri both made it to 25 before they were out to Kieran Moffat and David Steinson respectively.

Qayyum then picked up another wicket when he accounted for Imran Mehmood (14).

The remainder of the Preston innings was a complete contrast with only Suhel Patel (16) reaching double figures.

He fell to David Steinson, who also dismissed Harun Hendi (0).

Ben Simm also collected a couple of wickets, trapping Harish Humsa (4) and Sajid Nalbandh (2).

Qayyum also picked up the wicket of Imran Patel (0) as he took 3-20 and David Steinson 3-3, while Simm claimed 2-27, Nel 1-25 and Moffat 1-26.

In reply, Lancaster eased to victory by reaching 110-4 inside 28 overs.

Imran Patel accounted for both openers, dismissing Harvey Fitton (13) and Jack Lord (9).

Jamie Heywood was also out cheaply, falling to Mehmood for 11, before Imran Patel collected a third wicket in sending back Joseph Bradshaw (0).

That saw the Steinsons join forces in eventually taking Lancaster to their victory.

Skipper Eddie Steinson led the way, scoring almost half of his team’s runs as he finished 52 not out.

David Steinson followed up his efforts with the ball by making 14 not out as Lancaster claimed maximum points.

As for Preston, Imran Patel ended with figures of 3-48 and Mehmood claimed 1-17.

Next up for Lancaster is a double-header weekend, starting with a trip to bottom club Vernon Carus on Saturday (1pm).