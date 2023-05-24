Saturday’s top-of-the-table match at Euxton saw Lancaster leapfrog their hosts at the summit, courtesy of a 22-run victory at Balshaw Park.

The win was Lancaster’s fourth in five matches and sees them a point clear of Euxton, who lost their 100 per cent start in the process.

Three points separate the top four at this early stage of the campaign but Steinson was thrilled at the way Lancaster came through to claim maximum points.

Irfan Qayyum took five wickets in Lancaster's weekend win Picture: Tony North

He said: “We’re getting some momentum together and Saturday was a great result.

“Half our normal first team was missing through holidays and so on, so to come through that game showed the depth we’ve got at the moment.

“We had Hayden Simm, Ben’s lad, who came in at number 11 and showed an exceptional attitude in getting us up to a competitive total on quite a tough track.”

The Simms put on 16 for the final wicket, Ben the last man out for 19 with Hayden seven not out, as Lancaster won a low-scoring encounter.

They were all out for 128 before the bowlers got to work and dismissed Euxton for 106.

Ben Simm followed his batting efforts with figures of 4-29, though it was Irfan Qayyum who had the best return of 5-32 from 13 overs.

While pleased with the win, Steinson was similarly enthused by the manner in which it was achieved.

Defending a low score, the Lancaster bowlers stepped up when it was required to secure a win which might have looked beyond them at the halfway stage.

“I think that’s what Lancaster have been good at,” the captain said.

“When we’re the underdogs, we seem to be able to pull through.

“It was a tough track to bat on: one where it was tough to get in on – but also tough to get out on.

“I batted for 45 balls to make 17 and I wasn’t really able to play a shot in anger.