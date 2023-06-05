They lost by eight wickets in their last-16 meeting at Illawalla, where the hosts booked a quarter-final trip to Vernon Carus.

Morecambe had gone into the game on the back of Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division victory against Great Eccleston 24 hours earlier.

However, batting first, they were left to rue a collapse which saw them slump from 116-3 to 160 all out midway through the 35th over.

Andrew Creech hit a half-century in Morecambe's Meyler Cup defeat on Sunday Picture: Tony North

Lewis Smith (10) fell early on, dismissed by Anthony Ellison, before fellow opener Andrew Creech and Shane Burton added 41 for the second wicket.

They were separated when Burton (11) was out to Oliver Kyle, who then removed Craig Brown (5) to leave the score 73-3.

Skipper Alex Briggs joined Creech with the pair taking Morecambe into three figures.

Their partnership had reached 43 when Briggs was run out for 27, sparking the Morecambe collapse.

Creech was out one run later, having made 57 before becoming Kyle’s third wicket.

Michael Bland (2) was trapped by Jake Apperley moments later, leaving Morecambe on 125-6.

George Marshall (2) was next to go, run out, as Morecambe eventually progressed to 152-7 – only to lose their last three wickets for only eight runs.

Ben Dobson (1) was the eighth man out, dismissed by Apperley, before Joshua Sackfield accounted for Lloyd Smith (0).

Sackfield then concluded the Morecambe innings, sending back Ashton Ward (31) as Dan Stanley finished one not out.

That meant Sackfield ended with figures of 2-18, Apperley 2-13 and Ellison 1-20, though Kyle led the way with 3-43.

In reply, Thornton Cleveleys eased to their target in reaching 162-2.

Openers Sackfield and Kai Collinge took them halfway to their target, putting on 80 before the former fell to Lloyd Smith for 26.

The same bowler then removed Kyle (5) to make the score 88-2.

That was as good as it got for Morecambe, however, as Collinge and Richard Jenkinson added an undefeated 73 for the hosts: aided by 40 extras.