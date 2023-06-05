Alex Briggs’ players moved into the top five with an 11-run win against Great Eccleston at Woodhill Lane.

Having batted first, Morecambe were all out for 181 at the conclusion of their 45 overs.

All of the top three fell to Jon Jeffries as he accounted for Lewis Smith (8), Andrew Creech (28) and Shane Burton (12).

Andrew Creech made 28 in Morecambe's weekend win Picture: Tony North

Briggs top-scored for Morecambe with 35 before he fell to Alexander Rhodes, who also sent back Luke Pearson (28).

Mohamed Nadeem then did the double for the visitors in removing Bryson Little (18) and Michael Bland (3).

Lloyd Smith (7) was run out before Jeffries brought an end to proceedings.

He dismissed Muhammed Patel (11) and Dan Stanley (0) in recording figures of 5-41 as Ashton Ward finished 22 not out.

Rhodes collected 2-38 and Nadeem 2-45 before Great Eccleston were all out for 170 with eight balls remaining.

Lloyd Smith had early success with the wicket of Joe Davies (2) before the visitors fought back.

Davies’ fellow opener, Will Thistlethwaite, had reached 48 when he was out to Patel, though it was Burton who dismissed the rest of the top order.

He sent back Mohammed Fazil (35), Nadeem (1) and Nisanth Nithian (21) before Rhodes (10) was out to Patel.

Seeking to follow up his bowling exploits, Jeffries had reached 14 when he fell to Stanley, who also dismissed Joe McMillan (16).

It was Burton who then wrapped up Morecambe’s win by collecting the last two wickets to fall, sending back Phil Booth (5) and Jim Procter (3).

That meant Morecambe ended the day with 12 points for their efforts, while the visitors left with six.

It also ensured Burton had the best figures of any Morecambe bowler as he took 5-35 from 13.4 overs.

Patel claimed 2-33, Stanley 2-42 and Smith 1-35 for Morecambe, who face another double-header this weekend.

It starts with Saturday’s Palace Shield trip to leaders Euxton, who leapfrogged Lancaster at the top.