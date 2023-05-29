Alex Briggs’ players were 112-run winners last Saturday after travelling to a Mawdesley team which had won its previous five games.

Morecambe batted first at Rectory Field and completed their 45 overs on 193-8 despite a less than ideal start.

Opener Craig Brown was run out without facing a ball but three good partnerships provided the foundation for Morecambe’s eventual total.

Shane Burton hit a half-century and took three wickets in Morecambe's victory Picture: Tony North

Lewis Smith and Shane Burton added 43 before the former fell to Blake Buttar for 15, leaving the score 43-2.

Burton was joined by Andrew Creech (29) for a partnership worth 62, which ended when the latter became the first of Neil O’Malley’s four wickets.

Another half-century stand followed, this one between Briggs and Burton who reached his half-century before being dismissed by O’Malley for 66.

That left Morecambe 160-4, which quickly became 174-7 as O’Malley removed Briggs (26) and Bryson Little (7), either side of Michael Bland (1) being dismissed by Lee Berrie.

Stefan Dixon (16) was run out, leaving Ashton Ward seven not out as O’Malley finished with 4-45.

The Mawdesley reply saw them all out for 81, having initially been reduced to 18-5.

Dan Stanley took centre stage, dismissing Ben Munslow (0), Berrie (10) and Nathan Trengrove (0), before Buttar (1) was run out and Dixon accounted for Daniel Unsworth (5).

Fyffe Dennis and Trevor Webster attempted a recovery, adding 36 before Lloyd Smith removed the latter for 12.

Dixon then dismissed Lewis McKinnon (2) before the end came quickly as the last three wickets fell for only four runs.

Mawdesley had reached 77-7 when Dennis (36) was out to Burton, who then sent back Joshua Adamson (0) and Joshua Unsworth (9) to seal victory and a maximum dozen points.

That meant he ended the day with figures of 3-11 while Stanley picked up 3-18, Dixon 2-34 and Lloyd Smith 1-16

Victory leaves Morecambe seventh in the table ahead of a double-header this weekend, starting with Saturday’s home match against Great Eccleston (1pm).