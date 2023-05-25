The 35-year-old, who made his international debut last year, cut the ribbon on the club’s new facility on Wednesday evening.

A five-figure sum has been spent on the resource, much to the joy of first XI skipper Alex Briggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a hell of a facility we’ve got.

Richard Gleeson opens the new nets at Morecambe CC Picture: Tony North

“We had a lot of damage from the storm the previous winter and the storm this time around – it really damaged the structure of the old nets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We applied for a grant from the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and I think that, coupled with the fact we hadn’t had any money from the ECB for a while, meant we were accepted straight away.

“After that, it was a case of when they could do the work but it’s a great asset for the club.

“I think it cost around £53,000 in total for a fully-enclosed two-lane netting facility, with all of the proper groundwork done.

“That means it shouldn’t need any maintenance, other than brushing it up, for a good few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Gleeson, he underwent surgery earlier this year on a wrist injury sustained while playing for Gulf Giants in the inaugural International League T20 competition, based in the United Arab Emirates.