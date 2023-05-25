News you can trust since 1837
Lancashire and England star opens Morecambe CC's new net facility

Lancashire and England fast bowler Richard Gleeson did the honours as Morecambe CC unveiled new nets at Woodhill Lane.
By Gavin Browne
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The 35-year-old, who made his international debut last year, cut the ribbon on the club’s new facility on Wednesday evening.

A five-figure sum has been spent on the resource, much to the joy of first XI skipper Alex Briggs.

He said: “It’s a hell of a facility we’ve got.

Richard Gleeson opens the new nets at Morecambe CC Picture: Tony NorthRichard Gleeson opens the new nets at Morecambe CC Picture: Tony North
Bouncing back with victories

“We had a lot of damage from the storm the previous winter and the storm this time around – it really damaged the structure of the old nets.

“We applied for a grant from the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and I think that, coupled with the fact we hadn’t had any money from the ECB for a while, meant we were accepted straight away.

“After that, it was a case of when they could do the work but it’s a great asset for the club.

“I think it cost around £53,000 in total for a fully-enclosed two-lane netting facility, with all of the proper groundwork done.

“That means it shouldn’t need any maintenance, other than brushing it up, for a good few years.”

As for Gleeson, he underwent surgery earlier this year on a wrist injury sustained while playing for Gulf Giants in the inaugural International League T20 competition, based in the United Arab Emirates.

Having ended last year’s Vitality Blast as the competition’s leading wicket taker with 25, Gleeson agreed a new two-year T20 contract to stay at Emirates Old Trafford until the end of the 2024 season.

