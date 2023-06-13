Having eyed a promotion tilt in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division this season, Briggs’ players sit seventh.

They sit 24 points behind second-placed Carnforth, going into Saturday’s match against a Lancaster team which is in fourth place – but has lost its last three in league and cup.

Morecambe CC captain Alex Briggs Picture: Tony North

Morecambe’s defeat against Euxton on Saturday was set up by a poor display with the bat, which saw them collapse from 54-2 to 106 all out.

Briggs’ Lancaster counterpart, Eddie Steinson, admitted earlier this season that their batting could improve – meaning both sets of bowlers could be forgiven for licking their lips this weekend.

“This Saturday perhaps couldn’t have come at a better time,” Briggs said.

“Their batting hasn’t really fired either, so it’s two decent bowling attacks against two struggling batting line-ups.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it pans out, though there’ll be no better time to beat those boys!

“Both teams probably need to turn things around. We can’t let the teams above us get too far ahead – and the same probably goes for Lancaster as well.

“We need to be pushing each other to get a win but, at the same time, there’s still a hell of a lot of cricket still to play.

